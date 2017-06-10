Overcoming abuse

In the run up to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society’s “Walk a Mile in her Shoes” fundraising event, a former resident is sharing her story of escaping the horrors of spousal abuse.

Fagre Kanten got married in 2008, “to a wonderful man,” but the relationship became abusive, leading to upwards of 20 visits from from the Penticton RCMP.

One day, her husband lashed out at her during a dinner party and began punching her in the arm repeatedly while she sat on the couch.

“And then he noticed that there was a pen on the coffee table, and he grabbed the pen and stabbed me in the leg a few times, through my jeans and punctured my skin,” she said.

“I basically said to him, ‘look what you are doing here,’ and he went into the kitchen, got a knife, put it up to —kind of pinned me up against the couch with my head back — and had the knife in his hand and said, I will f--king cut your head off if you say another word.”

That incident led her into the care of SOWINS for a couple weeks, however she eventually returned home. The violence continued until her husband died, and while she was grieving, Kanten began another relationship, that she realized had the potential to become abusive.

“So I called SOWINS at about 5 a.m., I just wanted to get away… they remembered me from the last time I was at the (transition) house, so I was in the house by 10:30 - 11 a.m.”

She began taking attending classes and workshops provided by SOWINS for healing and life skills.

“So when I completed that course, it’s all about me, it’s really about my choices, my confidence, and when I was finished it was like a life changer, like a light went on.”

She finished the course in March and has since moved to Vancouver. She says she is “loving” her new life, and enjoys spending time with her man who “has never had contact with police.”

“Without ‘Walk a Mile’ and the community and fundraising involvement there wouldn’t be these resources available, and so readily available, and maybe my results would have been different without the funding and awareness that takes place with these events,” Kanten said.

SOWINS Executive Director Debbie Scarborough says ‘Walk a Mile’ is one of their biggest, most high profile fundraisers of the year.

“It's the opportunity to educate without a whole lot of intensity and seriousness, it's a little bit light-hearted, because we were all raised probably saying ‘don’t judge anyone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes’”

Walk a Mile takes place on July 7th in Rotary Park. Teams are still being encouraged to register. More details can be found here.