Play Estate turns one

Photo: Colin Dacre Visitors mingle at the winery

The Play Estate Winery celebrated its one year anniversary on Friday, also marking its Spring release.

“We’ve had an amazing response from our neighbours,” hospitality manager Katrina D’Costa said, referring to the Skaha Hills Development.

She says strong support from the neighbourhood allowed them to stay open for the entire winter, something they were not initially planning for.

Being the first winery on Skaha Hills, D’Costa said people have also been drawn by the bistro and a different vantage point of Skaha Lake.

“It's a new territory that not everyone is used to, it's a new view,” winemaker Mohammed Awad said, happy to be out “alone” on Skaha Hills, as opposed to a established region like the Naramata Bench.

“Planting the grapes from scratch and not buying from existing vineyards, all these little things for us made a big difference,” he said.

The winery is already ramping up production, with wines that think “outside the box” according to Awad.

“Our moscato, not many people are trying to make moscato and we tried to make it fun, but also on the more serious moscato side… the viognier is obviously something that is a big winner for people,” he said.

Awad says the team at Play Estate is feeling optimistic, but thinking realistically.

“It takes a couple years for a winery to find its feet and get your product out there, but with right marketing, it's just a matter of time… we know that this project is going to take off.”