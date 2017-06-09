42377

Fire chief retiring

After 43 years as a firefighter and 27 years as fire chief for the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department, Darlene Bailey is retiring. 

“The community of Kaleden and the surrounding areas have been incredibly fortunate to have had the leadership, commitment and dedication to community, that Chief Bailey has brought over the many years. Chief Bailey exemplifies the truly dedicated volunteer," said Tom Siddon, electoral area D director in a news release.

"The business of fighting fires has changed tremendously over the years and Chief Bailey has done a great job of managing the ever-changing standards of the day, while maintaining a community based volunteer spirit within her department."

Bailey joined the fire department in 1974. In 1990 when the position became vacant, she stepped into the role of chief.

Since then she has been instrumental in establishing operational procedures, creating pre-fire response plans and a robust records management system.

“On behalf of the RDOS, we wish to thank Chief Bailey for her many years of dedication towards the protection of residents and their properties, throughout the region," said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

Bailey's last day with the fire department will be on June 16.

Longtime fire department member and current Deputy Fire Chief Denis Gaudry will take on the role of interim fire chief while a permanent replacement is selected. 

