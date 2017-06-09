Shooter claims self defence

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man accused of shooting his roommate testified Friday he was scared for his life when he pulled the trigger.

Matthew Cameron, 33, took the witness stand on Friday, charged with aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit an indictable offence in connection to an incident on July 13, 2015 near Naramata.

Cameron testified he got home from work at about 3 p.m. and was lying on the couch watching TV when his roommate, Kyle Miller, and a friend, Oliver Bell, came up from the beach.

The two men were drunk and asked him to drive them to the store to buy beer.

Once home, they decided to go out on a friend's boat, and spent an the afternoon out on the water drinking beer, Cameron said.

Miller was wake boarding, but after the boat had mechanical issues they ended up in Peachland.

Cameron volunteered to drive his intoxicated friends home, but soon realized the truck they were using was stolen. He testified that he found out the truck was stolen while the trio discussed heading to Summerland to buy drugs, which he was against.

Regardless, they ended up at a home in Summerland with Cameron waiting outside in the truck, eventually honking the horn in frustration.

That angered Miller, leading him to strike Cameron in the face multiple times.

The group eventually ditched the truck and ran off on foot, with the two roommates parting ways. Cameron ended up at a home on Haven Hill and called his mother for a ride. He planned on returning to his home to fetch his truck and dog, testifying that Miller liked to wreck his things when he was angry.

When Cameron and his mother got to the residence, the front door was open and Cameron went into his room to grab cash.

At that point, Miller started yelling at him, grabbing his mom and throwing her aside.

Cameron testified that as he was leaving the home, he looked by and saw the barrel of a gun held by Miller. Cameron pulled the gun away, fell out the front door, pointed it at Miller's leg and pulled the trigger.

He never intended to kill him, he said, he was absolutely terrified and at the thought he was going to kill him.

The accused and his mother returned to her home where he took a shower and called 911 to report the incident. Police arrived, armed with military rifles, and he was arrested.

During questioning, Crown prosecutor John Swanson asked Cameron if he shot Miller deliberately, to which he stated that he shot his roommate while in fear for his life.

Swanson rebutted that Cameron pulled the trigger and intended to cause Miller injury.

Cameron replied that he had no intentions of hurting his roommate, but pulled the trigger to protect himself and his mother.

Cameron's mother testified that Miller was irate while they were all at the home, describing him as extremely aggressive and rude.

She heard a loud bang during the commotion, but never saw any blood, and didn't know Miller had been shot.

The trial has included testimony from several witnesses including RCMP officers and Miller.

On Friday, Skogstad rested the defence, with the trial expected to resume on Tuesday with closing submissions.