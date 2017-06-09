41299

Penticton  

Whole Foods Market sold

- | Story: 199076

Nature’s Fare has purchased the Penticton Whole Foods Market.

After almost 40 years in business, owners Shelley Hawn and Richard Hunt are retiring.

In a statement posted to their website, Shelley and Richard say they are “humbled to have been a part of one of the greatest changes to the way that health, nutrition and the environment have been managed in North America.”

“We know that our business will be in good hands with Nature’s Fare. It is an excellent fit for both operations. We are confident that our staff, our customers and our suppliers will be very pleased with the result of the combined businesses.”

The Penticton Whole Foods Market was locally owned and operated, with no affiliation to the large American chain.

There will not be any changes to the Whole Foods Market or existing Nature’s Fare Store in Penticton for the foreseeable future, with both stores operating independently until further notice. 

The pair thank their customers and staff for their dedication and support over the past four decades.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3089097
3782 Mission Springs
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$742,900
more details
40947




Send us your News Tips!


42518


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carolyn
Carolyn Penticton SPCA >


42701


Friday Fails – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Another edition of Friday Fails where we don’t cut any corners!
Friday Fails – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Behold the $40,000,000 mistake!
This what a buzzer beater looks like at the spelling bee
Must Watch
The temptation to just say “well how do you spell...
Prince estate executors slam musical stage show
Music
Executors for Prince's estate are planning a legal assault on...
The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see
Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea,
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38239