Whole Foods Market sold

Photo: Whole Foods Market Penticton Whole Foods Market

Nature’s Fare has purchased the Penticton Whole Foods Market.

After almost 40 years in business, owners Shelley Hawn and Richard Hunt are retiring.

In a statement posted to their website, Shelley and Richard say they are “humbled to have been a part of one of the greatest changes to the way that health, nutrition and the environment have been managed in North America.”

“We know that our business will be in good hands with Nature’s Fare. It is an excellent fit for both operations. We are confident that our staff, our customers and our suppliers will be very pleased with the result of the combined businesses.”

The Penticton Whole Foods Market was locally owned and operated, with no affiliation to the large American chain.

There will not be any changes to the Whole Foods Market or existing Nature’s Fare Store in Penticton for the foreseeable future, with both stores operating independently until further notice.

The pair thank their customers and staff for their dedication and support over the past four decades.