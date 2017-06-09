Downtown 'Action!'

Photo: Colin Dacre Film crews at work Downtown Penticton

Downtown Penticton is buzzing today with film crews shooting a feature length film for the Hallmark TV channel.

Summer in the Vineyard is being shot in B.C. over 15 days, 12 of them in the interior.

Crews will be filming at various points on the 200 block on Main Street on Friday, before returning to the area Saturday to shoot during the Farmers and Community Markets.

A mini farmer's market will be set up in Veteran’s Park, where most of the action will happen. The regular Penticton Farmers market will act as a backdrop and will also provide some crowd shots.

Location Manager Rico Mielnicki says they asked some of the vendors to stay behind late to play as background, and were overwhelmed with the response.

Production will then shift to Marichel Winery in Naramata, followed by locations in Oliver.

Summer in the Vineyard, the sequel to Autumn in the Vineyard, stars Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That, Perception) and Brendan Penny (Motive, Chesapeake Shores).

Producer Trevor Mcwhinney says they filmed the first film in the Okanagan and were drawn back to the landscapes and location. The films are based on a series of six books, so Mcwhinney hopes to be back in the future.

"This is going to be our new town for the movie, the last one we did a couple days in the Lower Mainland, but Penticton really serves... it is supposed to feel like wine country in California and this has got a similar flavour," Mcwhinney said.

Production will wrap on June 19.