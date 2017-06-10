42377

Penticton  

New art gallery opening

Two well known Penticton artists are opening new studios and gallery this month.

Jan Little and Jenny Long are opening Little Long at 374 Main Street, on June 20.

In addition to the two, four other artists will have studio spaces at Little Long.

“I am very excited to have a community of artists working here together where the public can see paintings in progress not just finished work in the gallery," said Little. 

While Long added their venture is not typical in the Okanagan art landscape.

Little is a realist oil painter whose work tends to focus on character, often with humour. Long is best known as an abstract expressionist painter and is a well known art teacher.

At the new studio will be a teaching space where a variety of art classes will be held regularly.

In addition to paintings being for sale, there will be artistic wares including limited edition prints, handcrafted jewellery, apparel and other goods available.

A grand opening event will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on June 15.

For more information, go here.

