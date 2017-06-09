42534
43072

Penticton  

Jiu jitsu champs visiting

- | Story: 199049

More than 350 athletes descend upon Penticton this weekend for the Western Canadian Jiu Jitsu Championships.

The Peach City has hosted the tournament since 2014, after the South Okanagan Events Centre wooed it away from the previous host in Kelowna.

Besides the beaches and amenities, organizer John Davies says Penticton is a great fit because it’s midway between the two major jiu jitsu centres of Vancouver and Calgary.

Competitors range in ages from five to over 50, from all over B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Washington and Idaho. Skill levels start at white belts, and go right up to black belts.

Spectators are welcome, competition runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission for adults is $10. The black belts will be competing mid day.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3087179
1797 Shaleridge
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,298,000
more details
41380




Send us your News Tips!


42589


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carolyn
Carolyn Penticton SPCA >


41263


The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see

Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea, but it’s pretty incredible:   Slidin’ (literally)...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you coast through today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer and dogs are always the solution
Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez threatened by ex – report
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is considering...
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received
Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40545