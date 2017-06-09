Jiu jitsu champs visiting

Photo: Matthew Serjeant/ CBJJF

More than 350 athletes descend upon Penticton this weekend for the Western Canadian Jiu Jitsu Championships.

The Peach City has hosted the tournament since 2014, after the South Okanagan Events Centre wooed it away from the previous host in Kelowna.

Besides the beaches and amenities, organizer John Davies says Penticton is a great fit because it’s midway between the two major jiu jitsu centres of Vancouver and Calgary.

Competitors range in ages from five to over 50, from all over B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Washington and Idaho. Skill levels start at white belts, and go right up to black belts.

Spectators are welcome, competition runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission for adults is $10. The black belts will be competing mid day.