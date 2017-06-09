Funeral for Meikle planned

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

A celebration of life for a local man who was instrumental in saving Skaha Lake Park will take place this weekend.

The celebration honouring Nelson Meikle is set for 2 p.m., June 10 at Skaha Park behind the waterpark.

Everyone is welcome as his family feels everyone who cared about him should be able to attend.

Meikle was a "fun-loving family man" whose "grandson was his life," according to his daughter Lori Cole.

His sudden death was caused by complications from a surgery for pancreatic cancer, which he had been diagnosed with last winter.

He is best-known for his lawsuit against the city and activism surrounding the Skaha Lake Park waterslide and the City of Penticton's deal with Trio Marine Group, which Cole described as a fight for the city's parks and green space.