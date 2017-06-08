42599
Penticton  

Evac order on Mill Rd.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says a total of 11 properties are being ordered evacuated along Mill Road in Naramata.

Waves from Okanagan Lake are crashing across the surface of the road, increasing possibility of a full washout, which would completely cut off the homes farther up the road. The Naramata Fire Department has been dispatched, and a state of local emergency has been declared. 

ORIGINAL 4:10 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a tactical evacuation for properties on the north end of Mill Road in Naramata.

Zoe Kirk, communications officer for the Emergency Operations Centre, said due to wave action today a section on the north end of the road is starting to look impassible.

"We want to get people out before that," she said. "And the Naramata Fire Department will be going door to door."

The RDOS is asking residents with any questions to call the EOC at 250-490-4225.

Castanet will continue to provide updates as they become available.

