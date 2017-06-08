42377
Don't pump down the drain

The Penticton Fire Department and city crews remain on standby, monitoring the high water situation on Okanagan Lake.

Several hundred feet of tiger dams and well over 100,000 sandbags have armoured the Okanagan waterfront in Penticton in an effort to protect the walkway and other city infrastructure.

The city is also asking people using sump pumps or other systems to remove water from their basements and crawl spaces to avoid discharging the water down the sanitary sewer system.

Instead, run a pipe overland to the nearest curb and into the storm sewer system. Doing so will help avoid overloading the water treatment system.

Residents with questions are asked to contact the city yards at 250-490-2500.

