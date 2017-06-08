Peach film fest returning

Photo: Contributed

The Reel Peach Festival film festival returns for the third time year as a part of the 70th annual Penticton Peach Festival, August 9 to 13.

Short films made by community members will be shown at the Peter Brothers main stage in Okanagan Lake Park.

"Each night before the main act plays at 9:30 we have dead space as the stage gets set up, it is too dark and crowded to have other entertainment" said Peach Festival President Don Kendall. "The films have been well received and expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton"

Filmmakers can put forward one to three minute short films in two categories for a shot at up to $1,000 in prize money.

The categories are; “Liquid Libations,” any short film on Okanagan wine, craft beer, distillery, cider, juice or soda, and “Okanagan Experience,” a film showcasing an Okanagan experience.

"For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of 5,000 plus people is very attractive, add in social media exposure for fan choice, and cash prizing we look forward to some great submissions again" stated organizer and mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

"The community needs collateral to promote and celebrate the region with authentic experiences from different perspectives and Peach Fest had a time slot to fill so it is a win-win for all"

Festival entry deadline is Aug. 6. For more information visit www.reelpeachfest.com