Penticton  

Evacuations rescinded

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

An evacuation order for 11 properties along Mill Road in Naramata has been lifted. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen made that announcement early this evening.

The road suffered extensive damage from waves caused by Thursday's windstorm.

According to the RDOS, roadway and water main repairs are complete.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Thursday afternoon's storm caused extensive damage to an already battered shoreline in Naramata.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen evacuated a total of 11 properties along Mill Road, after waves from Okanagan Lake starting crashing over the roads surface, threatening a full washout.

The Naramata Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and a local state of emergency declared.

"The Ministry of Transportation is working on repairs to Mill Road and we are hopeful it will be reopened later today or tomorrow," said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

Despite efforts to weigh it down, the dock at Naramata Centre beach is gone and in pieces on the now closed beach. The visitors dock at the marina is also completely destroyed

Manitou Beach is also covered with debris, with lake water surrounding the shoreline trees. The swim platform there has lifted off its footing and floated to shore.

The dock at Wharf Park is also closed to the public due to safety concerns.

The RDOS advised this week that properties along local lakes should leave all sandbags in place as lake levels are likely to keep rising over the coming weeks.

