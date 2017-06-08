Roommate shooting at trial

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The jury trial for a South Okanagan man who is accused of shooting his roommate continued in Penticton on Thursday.

Matthew Cameron has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit an indictable offence in relation to an incident on July 13, 2015 near Naramata.

On Thursday, the jury heard from police officers who interviewed Cameron after the incident.

In a video of one of the interviews shown in court, Cameron admitted to shooting his roommate Kyle Miller, but only after Miller had grown violent following a day of drinking out on a boat.

Cameron told RCMP Cpl. Darren Durnin that the boat broke down, and Miller backhanded him during the drive home.

They went separate ways, and Cameron walked to a Penticton store, asking his mother to pick him up, so he could return to the home he shared with Miller and fetch his truck and dog.

When they arrived, Miller and his friend Oliver Bell, also a witness in the trial, were already there.

He walked into his bedroom to get some cash and look for his cell phone. As he was leaving with his mother, Miller followed him with a gun.

In the video, he told the officer he tried to grab the gun from Miller, but ended up pulling the trigger as he went down.

Miller was shot in the leg with Cameron's mother also sustaining injuries.

Cameron and his mother then returned to his mom's home, where he called 911.

"I didn't do anything wrong, so I called 911," he said in the interview. "I just wish it had never happened."

A second officer, Const. Kelly Grant also questioned Cameron about what happened at the home.

During the interview he described the extent of Miller's injury and asked him why Miller would claim that it was the Cameron who had the shotgun.

Cameron insisted he took the gun from his roommate and pulled the trigger because he was scared for his life.

The trial is expected to run into next week.