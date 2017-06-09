41717
42622

Penticton  

Yacht club 'dodges a bullet'

- | Story: 199002

The Penticton Yacht Club came out of Thursday afternoon's wind storm unscathed, but work to prevent flooding at the location is ongoing.

Fleet Captain Bruce Merit said they got lucky that the wind came from the south, sparing them of the brunt of the storm which battered Peachland and Naramata.

"Yesterday we dodged a bullet," he said. "But once we get a big north wind that will tell the story."

According to Merit, members have been on flood watch since May 15, due to the rising water level in Okanagan Lake.

He typically gets to the club at 5 a.m. to take lake measurements, which have stayed more or less level all week.

Sandbagging has been ongoing and they now have three new pumps in place.

The City of Penticton also installed 25 locking concrete blocks on Monday, which have been a big help.

The whole community, including students from Princess Margaret Secondary School and the fire department have also pitched in to help.

"It has been a little tiring but most of our plans are working," said Merit. "And we have had lots of great help. It's not just a little group, the community has really stepped up."

They have also changed the position of several of their boats to give them more shelter.

"We are doing what we can within the confines of the breakwater to maximize coming out of this alive," Merit said.

In addition to being on flood and storm watch, Merit said there are concerns about the tourist season, with it potentially taking some time for the lake to go down after it peaks.

"It has been a long haul," Merit said. "But we are thinking positive here and staying hopeful."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3093583
5493 South Perimeter
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$579,900
more details
42809




Send us your News Tips!


38264


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carolyn
Carolyn Penticton SPCA >


39831


TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend! untitled Sidestep Ahh! Older brothers are the best! rope whisperer...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
If you’re going to blow up a refrigerator filled with explosives, make sure you have adequate cover
Must Watch
This guy just about had enough, which might just have saved him...
Mischa Barton dating Australian model
Showbiz
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind...
This cardboard remake of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ looks much better than the actual movie
Must Watch
If you love the “Transformers” franchise, all the...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867