Penticton  

BMO donates $50k to PRH

The BMO Financial Group is stepping forward with a $50,000 donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's $20M campaign to provide medical equipment to the new tower at PRH.

“It’s important that we honour the local employees and the fact that we’ve been here for over 110 years in Penticton,” Ian Teetzel, BMO’s Vice-President of Business Banking for the South Okanagan-Kootenays said.

“We couldn’t have been here without the people of Penticton,” he added.

Carey Bornn, the SOS Medical Foundation’s Executive Director, said the BMO contribution will benefit the 90,000 residents throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.  

“BMO’s generosity reflects the widespread support the PRH expansion project has received from the entire regional community,” Bornn said. “It is extremely gratifying to see and, of course, very welcome.”

The $312.5-million PRH expansion will include 84 new single-bed rooms in the six-storey tower, plus ambulatory care clinics, surgical operating rooms and more – to be ready for patients by early 2019.  

