41717

Penticton  

BMO donates $50K to PRH

- | Story: 198992

The BMO Financial Group is stepping forward with a $50,000 donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's $20M campaign to provide medical equipment to the new tower at PRH.

“It’s important that we honour the local employees and the fact that we’ve been here for over 110 years in Penticton,” Ian Teetzel, BMO’s Vice-President of Business Banking for the South Okanagan-Kootenays said.

“We couldn’t have been here without the people of Penticton,” he added.

Carey Bornn, the SOS Medical Foundation’s Executive Director, said the BMO contribution will benefit the 90,000 residents throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.  

“BMO’s generosity reflects the widespread support the PRH expansion project has received from the entire regional community,” Bornn said. “It is extremely gratifying to see and, of course, very welcome.”

The $312.5-million PRH expansion will include 84 new single-bed rooms in the six-storey tower, plus ambulatory care clinics, surgical operating rooms and more – to be ready for patients by early 2019.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39549
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3059109
Now 50% Sold Out|4 Homes Available
$514,795
more details
42311




Send us your News Tips!


42701


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


41764


This anti-texting while driving PSA is great

Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West Vancouver Police also used it. Oh, and keep the phone away while...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...
George Clooney introduced parents to twin babies via Skype
Showbiz
George Clooney introduced his twin babies to their paternal...
Nobody will ever give you a better, funnier bowtie lesson than Paul F. Tompkins
Must Watch
The sartorially-superb comedian of “Mr. Show” and...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100