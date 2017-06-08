Help for horse owners

Photo: Contributed

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is offering barn space at no cost to horse owners worried about flooding.

“They don't have to pay for the stalls, but owners would have to provide their own feed and bedding and take care of their horses,” said Paddy Head, the society’s vice president. “It’s a safe place for them to be.”

Through this year’s flood event, the society’s barns will also be made available for donkeys and mules.

Desert Park president Bruce Fuller says providing support to the South Okanagan community was an easy decision to make.

“In times of need, a community pulls together — we’re part of that community,” he said. “We have the resources to provide a safe space for horses and other animals and we will gladly make them available.”

Owners interested in boarding their horses through the flood risk can contact Desert Park at 250-495-8181 or email [email protected]