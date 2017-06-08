Help needed on housing

The City of Penticton believes they have made inroads in tackling the city’s rental crunch, but could use more help from upper levels of government.

And if you believe a politician's campaign promises, more help could be on the way from a looming NDP government that campaigned on building 114,000 housing units in the next decade.

During this week’s Mayor’s Minute, Andrew Jakubeit reacted to an extensive 130-page study into the local housing market which dropped this week.

Jakubeit said he would like to see the province come onboard with local nonprofits to help start housing co-ops and other affordable housing developments, adding that they could also play a role “bridging the gap” between renters and units that are currently stuck in vacation rental stock.

The mayor would not confirm plans for the former Motel Super 8, widely expected to become some form of subsidized housing.

B.C. Housing has refused to comment on the property for weeks, first citing a media blackout during the election, and now, because “new announcements” need to be made with ministerial approval. Right now of course, there is nobody in that role.

With the city entering talks for its Official Community Plan overhaul for the first time since 2002, Jakubeit says the housing-needs study will play a large role.

“Also, maybe as we revamp our economic investment zones, maybe we cater that to really how we can help with densification or providing housing,” he mused.

Jakubeit says the current council has already approved around 250 rental units, and he looks forward to seeing their impact. However, city staff have said the current building boom is actually just “catch-up” for some very slow years around 2010.