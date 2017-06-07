42599
Gallery: Sandbags tested

The high waters of Okanagan Lake continue to take a toll on the public waterfront in Penticton, at the nearby Red Wing Resorts and at the Penticton Yacht Club.

The relentless climb of Okanagan Lake has stalled over the last two days, but authorities have been clear that they expect it to climb significantly higher.

Check the gallery above for some scenes captured by local photographer Mike Biden Wednesday in Penticton.

