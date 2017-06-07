ER on wheels visits SOGH

The provincial government's mobile medical unit, a one-of-a-kind in Canada emergency room on wheels, is in Oliver this week training staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital.

The unit was originally purchased for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, with the Ministry of Health purchasing it from VANOC shortly afterwards. It is deployed around the province for training or supplementation of local health care needs, like in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.

But for training purposes, Clinical Operations Director Peter Hennicke says it works great in rural settings like Oliver.

“Especially in the rural communities, it kind of mimics what the size of their facilities are. So the emergency department here might have six to eight beds really, and I think rural staff really know how to be very flexible and make things work.”

The tractor trailer unit and support truck is stocked with everything, on in some cases more, a healthcare professional would need to provide care in a mobile setting.

The unit will be spending Thursday and Friday in Oliver on its current training mission before packing up and heading back to the Lower Mainland.