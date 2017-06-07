42377
42640

Penticton  

Police praise Action Fest

- | Story: 198940

The RCMP is thanking the public for their good behaviour during Summerland’s Action Fest this past weekend.

Despite large crowds, the local detachment says they did not receive any calls for police service related to the festival 35th edition of the festival.

“The entire community of Summerland young and old shows every year, that a special event with large crowds can be a very enjoyable and safe party for all, and with great success, we bid farewell to ActionFest until 2018,” stated Cpl. Chris Richardson of the Summerland RCMP.

Richardson says they had officers visible in the area and throughout the festivities, patrolling the fields, beer garden and dance.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3088709
214-135 Ziprick Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
39638




Send us your News Tips!


42518


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Meme
Meme Penticton SPCA >


37070


The strangest thrift shop items

Galleries
Thrift shops are full of items that can’t be explained, like these:
The strangest thrift shop items (2)
Galleries
Seriously. No explanation *shrugs shoulders*  
Luck matters more in some sports than others — and the reasons why are pretty intuitive
Must Watch
The rules, number of players and number of games in a season can...
Matthew Perry has recurring nightmare about failed Friends reboot
Showbiz
Matthew Perry is so opposed to a Friends reboot that he even has...
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42287