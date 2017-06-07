Police praise Action Fest

Photo: Summerland Chamber of Commerce/Brent Petkau

The RCMP is thanking the public for their good behaviour during Summerland’s Action Fest this past weekend.

Despite large crowds, the local detachment says they did not receive any calls for police service related to the festival 35th edition of the festival.

“The entire community of Summerland young and old shows every year, that a special event with large crowds can be a very enjoyable and safe party for all, and with great success, we bid farewell to ActionFest until 2018,” stated Cpl. Chris Richardson of the Summerland RCMP.

Richardson says they had officers visible in the area and throughout the festivities, patrolling the fields, beer garden and dance.