City eyes Front St. building

Photo: Google Maps 75 Front Street

Penticton City Council voted Tuesday to slap a Section 57 notice on the property at 75 Front Street, where the owner has failed to complete renovations under a permit issued in 2009.

The Section 57 notice informs anyone interested in the property of the outstanding issues, and opens the door for injunctive action by the city down the road.

Building and Permitting Manager Ken Kunka says they have been struggling to get the owners of the Wild Scallion building to complete drywalling, finish insulation, finish stairways, get an outside patio up to code, and have the project certified by a registered architect.

He expects it would be a total of 2-3 days of work, which the owner has said he cannot complete for financial reasons.

“As a past business person I understand that — and what he’s been able to do with that business — but I felt that eights years, enough is enough,” Kunka told council.

He added that the longer this drags out, the more liable the city becomes if something were to happen.

The Section 57 notice will be applied on July 4 if work is not complete by then.