42534
42640

Penticton  

City eyes Front St. building

- | Story: 198906

Penticton City Council voted Tuesday to slap a Section 57 notice on the property at 75 Front Street, where the owner has failed to complete renovations under a permit issued in 2009.

The Section 57 notice informs anyone interested in the property of the outstanding issues, and opens the door for injunctive action by the city down the road.

Building and Permitting Manager Ken Kunka says they have been struggling to get the owners of the Wild Scallion building to complete drywalling, finish insulation, finish stairways, get an outside patio up to code, and have the project certified by a registered architect.

He expects it would be a total of 2-3 days of work, which the owner has said he cannot complete for financial reasons.

“As a past business person I understand that — and what he’s been able to do with that business — but I felt that eights years, enough is enough,” Kunka told council.

He added that the longer this drags out, the more liable the city becomes if something were to happen.

The Section 57 notice will be applied on July 4 if work is not complete by then.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41824
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2953234
5684 Mountainside Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,248,000
more details
42060




Send us your News Tips!


42788


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Meme
Meme Penticton SPCA >


42730


Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017

Galleries
No have absolutely zero context for this weeks Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 7, 2017
Galleries
Just go with the flow.
When baboons invade your house
Must Watch
Maybe you should move out.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has no desire to become a billionaire
Music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs would rather focus on being happy than...
Dave Grohl’s daughter wants to go swimming
Must Watch
Nothing keeps your feet on the ground more than your young kid...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786