Penticton  

From floods to forest fires

Although much of the Okanagan Valley remains swamped, wildfire season is here at higher elevations.

With high heat in the forecast, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking the public to be fire smart while venturing outdoors.

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters already have their hands full assisting with sandbagging in many communities, and a forest fire would mean that help would no longer be available.

“Having the support of Provincial firefighters has been a huge help in protecting homes, parks and critical infrastructure,” explains RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “But we recognize this help is dependent on them not being called away to deal with a forest fire.”

Several spring wildfires have already flared up across the B.C. Interior. Spring rain has allowed for an abundance of grass and vegetation, which is drying out rapidly as the snow melts and ground water recedes.

Half of all British Columbian wildfires are human caused.

