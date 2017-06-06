A local state of emergency has been declared for Red Wing Resorts, near Penticton.

The Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) announced the state of emergency Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the RDOS, high water levels in Okanagan Lake have raised the potential for flooding, but at this time there is no call for an evacuation of any homes in the resort area.

The local state of emergency has been issued so local responders can react quickly if required. Any residents impacted by any changes that warrant potential evacuation will be contacted directly.

The RDOS is actively helping people deal with flooding by providing free sand and sandbags.

Premier Christy Clark toured the neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.