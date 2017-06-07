41717
42702

Penticton  

Parking stalls underused

- | Story: 198860

More than 250 parking stalls in downtown Penticton are being lost to developers in the near future, but close to 4,000 remain within a 10 minute walk of the downtown core.

That's part of the message the City of Penticton will be taking to the streets later this month when it starts public consultation on the city’s parking strategy.

Director of Development Services Anthony Haddad delivered an update on the city’s parking situation to council Tuesday, stating that despite a few hot spots, downtown has more parking now than in the past.

The neighbourhood has lost a grocery store, dry cleaner, hotel, community hall, office supply store and nightclubs in recent years, easing up on demand. However, all but three monthly parking lots have waiting list, suggesting a shortage of employee parking in some areas.

There’s no better place that shortage is on display, than around the Canada Revenue Agency offices, which employs 325 people. The adjacent municipal 54-stall parking lot is being developed, which will further contribute to the game of musical cars that sees workers move their vehicles every two hours to avoid a ticket.

But across the entire system, the utilization rate for the 3,391 parking stalls in the downtown area is just 45 per cent, well below the 70-80 per cent that would warrant the construction of a parkade.

“I struggle with the 45 per cent utilization figure, because that is incredible to me, we have the available parking, we just need to design a system that supports people,” Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber said. “We designed a system that people are not conforming to.”

Councillors Max Picton and Helena Konanz urged city staff to “think outside the box” when designing a parking strategy. Picton floated an idea for a large parkade and shuttle service while Konanz asked that public transit to taken into account.

“We can't have buses driving around empty while we lose our parking spots,” she said.

The city will launch online public commenting on the topic on June 12, with a full day of on-the-street outreach planned for June 14.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3090038
304-3175 De Montreuil Crt
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$274,900
more details
41824




Send us your News Tips!


42730


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Meme
Meme Penticton SPCA >


42788


Dave Grohl’s daughter wants to go swimming

Must Watch
Nothing keeps your feet on the ground more than your young kid not caring about how big of a rock star you are.
Bulldog watches a horror movie
Must Watch
I hate to be that guy, but this is why when I go to a theater and...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017
Daily Dose
We don’t always have answers, but here’s a chicken in...
Daily Dose – June 7, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
There are also 2 kinds of people who visit The Tango…
George Clooney welcomes boy and girl twins
Showbiz
George Clooney and his wife Amal have become first-time parents...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40819
39499