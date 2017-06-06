Power lines down on Dynes

Photo: Colin Dacre A linesman reattaches high voltage power lines on Dynes Ave.

Electricity was knocked out to a Penticton neighbourhood on Tuesday evening after lines came down along Dynes Avenue.

The Penticton Fire Department was called to the street shortly after 5 p.m., following briefly by a crew from utilities crew. A linesman was seen clearing branches and debris from the high-voltage power lines that run along the street, which reportedly came down.

Power had to be shut off for most homes and businesses between Lakeshore Dr. and Westminster Ave, and Power Street and Riverside Dr.