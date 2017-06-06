41299
Penticton  

Power lines down on Dynes

Electricity was knocked out to a Penticton neighbourhood on Tuesday evening after lines came down along Dynes Avenue.

The Penticton Fire Department was called to the street shortly after 5 p.m., following briefly by a crew from utilities crew. A linesman was seen clearing branches and debris from the high-voltage power lines that run along the street, which reportedly came down.

Power had to be shut off for most homes and businesses between Lakeshore Dr. and Westminster Ave, and Power Street and Riverside Dr.

