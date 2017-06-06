42377
42167

Penticton  

Premier tours flooding

- | Story: 198813

Premier Christy Clark is spending the day touring flooding along Okanagan Lake. 

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said she spent the morning visiting impacted neighbourhoods in Trout Creek and at the Red Wing Resort near Penticton.

Ashton said he’s been keeping Clark updated about the situation in the South Okanagan and she volunteered to tour the area.

“She’s been getting briefed by municipal and regional representatives,” Ashton said.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich, the local fire and police chiefs and more were on hand to greet her at Red Wing. The media was not given notice of her visit.

“She got to see first hand that there is an issue there, especially if one of those barriers go,” Ashton said.

Clark also spent time door knocking and speaking with affected residents.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2856139
710 Stockwell Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$445,000
more details
40637




Send us your News Tips!


39876


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


39260


This is one heck of a bouncy motorbike

Must Watch
According to the person who uploaded the video, he and his friends were riding their dirt bikes when one of the spokes of his...
Tom Cruise scared mother with childhood daredevil antics
Showbiz
Tom Cruise used to frighten his mother with his daredevil antics...
Finnish announcer goes nuts calling Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s incredible save
Must Watch
The Nashville Predators leveled up the Stanley Cup series with...
Ariana Grande ‘inked with Manchester bee tattoo tribute’
Music
Ariana Grande has reportedly been inked with a bee tattoo as a...
Expensive cars with exotic paint jobs
Galleries
When it comes to paint jobs for your luxury car you need to...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796
39499