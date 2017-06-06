Premier tours flooding

Photo: City of Penticton Premier Clark visits Red Wing Resort near Penticton

Premier Christy Clark is spending the day touring flooding along Okanagan Lake.

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said she spent the morning visiting impacted neighbourhoods in Trout Creek and at the Red Wing Resort near Penticton.

Ashton said he’s been keeping Clark updated about the situation in the South Okanagan and she volunteered to tour the area.

“She’s been getting briefed by municipal and regional representatives,” Ashton said.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich, the local fire and police chiefs and more were on hand to greet her at Red Wing. The media was not given notice of her visit.

“She got to see first hand that there is an issue there, especially if one of those barriers go,” Ashton said.

Clark also spent time door knocking and speaking with affected residents.