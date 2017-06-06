41299
Penticton  

Ticketed for bootlegging

The Penticton RCMP would like to remind the public they can be subjected to a hefty fine if caught purchasing alcohol for minors.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said they received a report of a well-known 66-year-old male supplying drugs to four youths on Martin Street on Friday afternoon. Police located the man about an hour later near KVR Middle School and detained him for drug trafficking.

“The children were also located, there were four of them aged 12 and 13, all parties were spoken to and it was determined that the male did not supply the children with drugs, they were smoking drugs that they had acquired elsewhere," he said.

However, the man did purchase liquor for the children, and was handed a $575 violation ticket.

