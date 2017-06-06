Container burglar busted

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP say they busted a man rifling through a storage container on Carmi Avenue over the weekend.

At 3 a.m. on June 4 police were called to the scene, finding a 35-year-old male inside the broken-into container. He was arrested for possession of stolen property and on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with his probation.

In a nearby parking lot, was a black 2006 Acura which was reported stolen from a home on Tennis Street the day prior. The car theft remains under investigation, pending forensics and fingerprints.

The male was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.