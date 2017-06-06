Knife used in teenage fight

Photo: Google Maps Lions Park

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a fight involving a knife between two groups of youth in Lions Park on Monday.

Police were called to the park at 6 p.m. for teens fighting. The initial report indicated one had a knife and was possibly stabbed.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the victim was found at Penticton Regional Hospital later that evening with a small laceration on his neck.

“He claimed he was at a friend's and fell on a knife,” he said.

Investigators believe the youth was a part of a larger group going after another male when he was retaliated against. Police are following up and continue to investigate.