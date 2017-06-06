42877

Penticton  

Knife used in teenage fight

- | Story: 198792

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a fight involving a knife between two groups of youth in Lions Park on Monday.

Police were called to the park at 6 p.m. for teens fighting. The initial report indicated one had a knife and was possibly stabbed.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the victim was found at Penticton Regional Hospital later that evening with a small laceration on his neck.

“He claimed he was at a friend's and fell on a knife,” he said.

Investigators believe the youth was a part of a larger group going after another male when he was retaliated against. Police are following up and continue to investigate.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2822503
873 Steele Road
1 Acre bedrooms David Jurome baths
$774,900
more details
42025




Send us your News Tips!


42635


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bebe
Bebe Penticton SPCA >


41031


Guy crashes his $35,000 RC fighter jet

Must Watch
Building a 1/3rd scale RC fighter jet isn’t a cheap hobby particularly since it’s very easy to completely destroy...
Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”
Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No adult accompaniment required here.
Taylor Swift house-hunting in London – report
Music
Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42754