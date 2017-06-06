42377

Penticton  

Cycling around Area 27

The Area 27 private speedway in Oliver is hosting a different kind of racing this weekend.

More than 90 high-level youth cyclists will be descending on the 4.8 km track for a race, one of four being held in the South Okanagan as a part of the Hayman Classic.

Billed as the number one youth cycling race in Western Canada, the event is one of the only opportunities for teenagers to race against people their same age.

Now in it’s third year, the race series is the brainchild of 1972 Olympian Ron Hayman. After hosting B.C. provincial championships in Penticton for two years, organizers were motivated to have the race weekend become an annual event.

Hayman says the idea of cycling on a racetrack isn’t new, he himself raced in the World Championships on the fabled Nurburgring in Germany. He added that there is a speedway in Seattle that also hosts cycling events.

“Apart from being interesting and challenging for the racers, it's easy to pull off, with no road closures or impeding people and traffic,” he said. “I called Bill (Area 27 President), and within five minutes, we had a deal, and he was more than happy to make it available to us.”

Area 27 will also be hosting the only novice race of the weekend, allowing riders between the ages of 7 and 12 to peddle around a shortened 1.2 km circuit on the track for a nominal entry fee of $5. Racing runs at Area 27 on Friday, June 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Earlier that day, the expert cyclists will also race from Okanagan Falls along Skaha Lake towards the bluffs. Saturday, June 10, 8:30 a.m. will see a criterium held on Riverside Drive in Penticton. Then finally on Sunday June 11 at 8 a.m., a multi-lap road race will be held in Oliver.

Participants are aged 13 to 19, and come from all over the country.

There is a lone participant from the South Okanagan, Tamatea Westby of Summerland, who will be riding with the Kelowna Red Devils contingent.

“I must say, it's a tough sport to enter for local riders, because you need a critical mass; kids wanna ride with kids,” Hayman said, adding they hope to launch a Penticton chapter of the Red Devils Cycling Academy some time in the future.

