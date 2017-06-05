Festival of Flowers runs Sat.

Photo: Contributed

The Festival of Flowers takes place this Saturday at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, and the public is invited to participate.

The Penticton and District Garden Club hold the event every year, showing off the region's floral bounty. There are specific classes for roses, border plants, flower arrangements, potted plants and photography.

Registration forms can be found online, entry is free. All entries must be in between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on June 10 at Cherry Lane. People can just show up with their bouquets and an entry form and will be entered. Judging starts at 11:00 a.m.