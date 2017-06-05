Prolific offender jailed

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man with around 60 previous criminal convictions will be spending another eight months behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection to a shoplifting incident, the theft of a car, breach of probation and failure to appear.

Brown was implicated in the theft of a motor vehicle on Nov. 23, 2016, admitting to the offence once caught.

He was released on a promise to appear on Dec. 14, 2016, but was arrested less than a week later, when police caught him downtown Penticton drunk with a bottle of tequila in his possession, in violation of his probation order.

He was released the next day, on Dec. 22, with a curfew and promise to appear.

On Jan. 2, 2017, police visited his home at 2 a.m. for a curfew check, but nobody was home. He then failed to appear in court as promised on Jan. 6. And again, on Jan. 31, police conducted another curfew check, but Brown was nowhere to be found.

Brown was eventually arrested in the Denny’s parking lot on Feb. 9, 2017. The circumstances surrounding that arrest, and the RCMP’s allegations that Brown tried to fight off police officers with a hatchet will go to trial at a later date.

He also pleaded guilty to a shoplifting incident in Dec. 2015, that saw him get caught stealing about $13 worth of merchandise from the Penticton Wholesale Club.

“You have a number of factors in your background that are not shared by ordinary Canadians,” judge Gregory Koturbash told Brown, before outlining his troubled upbringing.

The court heard that Brown dropped out of school at age 11 and began abusing drugs and alcohol. His mother “was not interested” in raising him, according to Koturbash.

Brown suffered an accident involving scissors at age six which cost him his eye, and the judge indicated that had it not been for parental neglect and a lack of medical care following the accident, his eye could have been saved.

Before dropping out of school, Brown experienced overt racism over his aboriginal heritage. At one point a teacher erected a large cardboard box/barrier around him to segregate him from the rest of the class. He was sexually abused, and during his youth, his mother stabbed his father.

Although there has been no diagnoses, defence lawyer Norm Yates raised the likelihood that Brown suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

As a result, the crown prosecutor said Brown has been involved with the law since 15.

“I’m a bit at a loss of what to do with you,” Koturbash told Brown, adding that they have “tried it all” to get him back on track, including restorative justice programs.

Taking his upbring into account, Koturbash said public safety is “paramount” in any sentencing and that there is no “automatic discount because you are first nations or aboriginal heritage.”

Brown, who held his head in his hands for most of the sentencing, told the court he takes responsibility for his actions and is hoping to make this his last stay behind bars.

Koturbash ended up accepting the crown's suggested sentence or 434 days, minus credit for time served, with a term of 18 months probation.