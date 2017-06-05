'100 Men' turning one

Photo: Contributed

One-Hundred Men Who Care Penticton is celebrating its first birthday this month.

In June 2016, a small group of men met for the first time at Cannery Brewing, with a goal of getting 100 or more men who want to make a difference together.

Four times a year; in June, September, January and April, three charitable organizations are invited to make a presentation about the work they do to the group. The 100 Men, who donate $100 at each meeting, then vote, with 80 per cent of total donations going to the winning charity. The other 20 per cent is split evenly between the other two.

In its first year, the group has grown to 83 members who have donated $22,200 to twelve South Okanagan charities.

On June 14, they will be meeting at Penticton Fire Hall #210, at 250 Nanaimo Ave. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., the one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. The Penticton Search & Rescue Team will host a BBQ and the Barley Mill Brew Pub & Bistro will provide food and refreshments.

The group is looking to grow. Anyone interested can register online or through [email protected]

A similar organization for women also operates locally, 100 Women Who Care.