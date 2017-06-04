42534
Don't be a flood gawker

The District of Summerland is asking people that don’t live in neighbourhoods impacted by flooding to avoid the areas.                           

“There is an increasing amount of water on the streets and residents are struggling to keep up with the protection of their properties,” city manager Linda Tynan said in a news release Sunday evening.

“Individuals are on the street sandbagging and it is becoming dangerous with the additional traffic,” she added, noting traffic from observers in Trout Creek has risen “dramatically.”

The district is also reminding people to obey beach and pathway closures.

With the latest estimates predicting the lake will now peak at 343.5m, nearly a foot higher than Sunday morning’s level, Summerland is ramping up flood protection measures. A sandbagging machine will be located at the Summerland Area all week, and residents can pick up filled sandbags after 11 a.m. Monday.

The district has already declared two local states of emergency and cut power to homes in the Lighthouse Landing subdivision and the local yacht club after water swamped electrical junction boxes.

