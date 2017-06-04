Wild exhibit at museum

Photo: Wikepedia An exhibit that looks at how animals use natural pathways - or wildlife corridors - to travel finding food, water, shelter and mates is coming to Penticton.

Make way. Bighorn sheep, badgers and spadefoots are travelling through the Penticton Archives & Museum.

How Do We Get From Here to There? Traveling the Green Highway is an exhibit that looks at how animals use natural pathways - or wildlife corridors - to travel finding food, water, shelter and mates.

The upcoming exhibit hopes to increase awareness of the importance of wildlife corridors. Animals have a difficult time getting their needs met when human developments like towns, roads, vineyards and power lines, interrupt wildlife corridors.

"This science, new to some, highlights the importance of keeping wildlife populations connected so that they stay viable and are better able deal with environmental changes like climate change," said Dennis Oomen, Penticton Museum & Archives curator.

The exhibit offers hands-on activities for families to experience life for an animal looking for ways to move around the Okanagan. They can explore natural and human-made landscapes through a layered map interface and build their own pollinator garden to improve bee connectivity in a 3D neighbourhood.

Complementing the bee connectivity portion of the exhibit is a set of 12 hexagonal hassocks, featuring 12 most important flowers according to local beekeepers in the North Okanagan around Enderby.

Visitors to the museum are also invited to make their own xeriscape seed packet courtesy of the Kelowna Nectar Trail Project.

On exhibit is on display from June 8 to Sept. 2.