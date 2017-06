Photo: wikimedia commons

The iconic “Penticton” sign on Munson Mountain will be getting a fresh coat of paint later this month.

Coldwell Banker has gotten permission from the South Okanagan Trail Alliance to paint the sign “to give back to the community.” Coldwell painted the sign previously in April 2013. Sherwin Williams will be donating the paint.

Two sprayers will be working on the sign on June 14 starting at 6 a.m., weather permitting.