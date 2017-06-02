41717
Penticton  

Gr. 3's fill food bank shelves

- | Story: 198604

Uplands Elementary teacher Ms. Street threw herself down a large inflatable slide at Penticton’s Locolanding in front of her chanting grade three class on Friday, all to hold up her end of a bet.

Every year, Ms. Street challenges her class to become the top class in the Locolanding food drive, which sees every grade three student in SD 67 visit the fun park in exchange for a donation for the food bank.

Now in its sixth year, Locolanding owner Diana Stirling says, every year, Street's classes fulfill that challenge, and send her down the park's newest piece of equipment.

“The teachers use it as a fantastic learning tool, talking to the students about the difference between needs and wants,” Stirling said “So they want to come to Locolanding, and there is people in our community that need the food bank.”

Street says she has always been passionate about the food bank, and uses the program as an opportunity to help kids learn that it is important to give.

The program raised 3,385 lbs of food for the Salvation Army food bank this year.

