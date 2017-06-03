Fighting 'a mighty beast'

Photo: Mike Biden Fire Chief Larry Watkinson hauling sandbags

The Penticton Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire crews have laid about 100,000 sandbags in the past few weeks, protecting the waterfront along Okanagan Lake and high-running local creeks.

But as the lake continues it's relentless climb, crews are faced with another weekend of sandbagging.

“Mother nature is a mighty beast,” Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said, adding although they are tired, his firefighters “thrive on this kind of stuff.”

“When you put a complex large event in front of a person like a firefighter or any emergency services, it's an opportunity that we can really step up to the challenge and show the community that we are ready for the task."

The Emergency Services Supervisor for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen had a similar story, where 45 staffers have been conscripted into working at the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre since it opened.

“People step out of their day to day jobs and find themselves in an emergency operations centre doing a completely different task,” Mark Woods said. “But just like the the human nature that compels people to go out and sandbag and help their neighbour, I’m really seeing that with our staff, that they want to step up and help.”

Both men said they have been juggling resources to make sure regular duties can be completed, sharing the workload, and allowing rest.

“They are definitely tired, but they keep going,” Watkinson said.

The Fire Chief says the department is satisfied they have been able to protect the Okanagan Lake waterfront so far, “a $4M asset for the community.”

“We happy to be able to show the community that we are there for them, to step up to the challenge and do the best we can.”