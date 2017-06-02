42761
39827

Penticton  

Highway 3 reopened

- | Story: 198589

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Motorists passing through the scene report Highway reopened near Hedley at about 4:45 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene say two people were hurt and airlifted to hospital. Motorists are also reporting that traffic is beginning to move single lane alternating.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

A motor vehicle accident has closed Highway 3 in both directions, just west of Hedley.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle, was followed by an intense fire. Air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene. 

RCMP and DriveBC have to yet to comment on when the roadway will reopen.

Castanet will post more information as it becomes available.

