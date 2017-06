Photo: @Lcarruthers2000 A crash has closed Hwy 3 near Hedley

A motor vehicle accident has closed Highway 3 in both directions, just west of Hedley.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle, was followed by an intense fire. Air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

RCMP and DriveBC have to yet to comment on when the roadway will reopen.

Castanet will post more information as it becomes available.