Penticton  

ER closure rescinded

Interior Health has managed to avoid an emergency room closure at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

The health agency announced Thursday the ER would be closed all day Sunday and part of Monday, but issued a news release Friday stating they have now filled the vacant shifts.

Good timing too, because Oliver is hosting a triathlon on Sunday with several hundred participants.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said he was told there is an ER doctor convention in Whistler this weekend which had make it difficult for IH to cover shifts. The mayor said he’s hopeful the hospital can find stable staffing, as talks between area doctors and Interior Health have been ongoing.

 

