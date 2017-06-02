Calls for lake level review

Photo: Mike Biden Sandbags deployed at the Penticton Yacht Club

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton says he will “absolutely” be pushing for a full review of how the levels of Okanagan Lake were handled this spring.

As levels continue to climb, accusations have begun to fly that the Ministry of Forest Lands and Natural Resources mismanaged the release of water at the Penticton dam. The man in charge told Castanet News this week he was looking at the possibility of drought in February and March.

“For everyones peace of mind, we have to take a look at what happened, what didn’t happen, and why it happened,” Ashton said, adding he has been getting calls from constituents, municipalities and regional districts impacted by the situation..

“But in defence, it was not a normal spring, we had a terrific amount of rainfall, a very high snowpack to the east of us in the major drainage area of Mission Creek,” he added. “I’m not trying to divert blame, or anything like that, but that's why I think there needs to be a review of the entire situation once we get through it.”

Ashton lives on the lake himself and says he has been watching the water climb every day. He has managed to avoid putting up sandbags so far, instead letting the water flow by his property by relying on a retaining wall to protect his house.

“But when the south winds come, it is a concern, and we are pumping on an continual basis out of our sub-basement," he said.