Penticton  

Flood threat now 'critical'

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

A ten-person wildfire crew has been dispatched to help the residents of the Redwing Resort north of Penticton bolster sandbag defences.

“The water came up like was expected,” RDOS emergency services supervisor, Mark Woods said. “But the system is working.”

Woods says the initial sandbag wall constructed by residents has been overtaken, but a second larger wall built by wildfire crews is holding back the water.

Residents will be working today to build up the first wall and pump out the water now sitting between the two barriers.

“The residents of Red Wing, as they’ve done in the past, are doing a great job,” Woods said “They have a full sandbagging crew set up this morning.”

The sandbag walls also need to be built up to deal with possible wave action now that the entire area is inundated with water, “any north winds are going to come right in and really push through that.”

Woods says he’s feeling quite a bit better about the situation this morning, compared to last night.

“The Redwing residents have stepped up and done a bunch of work, they are working hard right now...the system is working; we are putting resources in behind them, sand, sandbags, and when we can, crews.”

 

ORIGINAL 8:15 a.m.

The flood threat in the Redwing Resort community just north of Penticton, is now “critical,” according to the City of Penticton.

Although the subdivision lies on leased Penticton Indian Band land, the city has been assisting the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and private residents in building a sandbag barrier and installing a tiger dam along the shore.

“The wall is holding but water level is quickly approaching the spillover point on parts of the structure. It must be raised immediately or a large section of the community will flood,” City engineer Mitch Moroziuk said in an email.

The city says they contacted the RDOS this morning to report the situation, which is dispatching crews to add additional protection to the areas at risk.

“The RDOS is now the lead agency and has done a great job this week protecting the rest of the Redwing Community,” city manager Peter Weeber said. “The City is available to assist if needed.”

 

