City open for business

Penticton is open for business.

That’s the message Mayor Andrew Jakubeit wanted to get across in this week’s Mayor's Minute.

As the level of Okanagan Lake continues to rise, Jakubeit says potential visitors appear to be getting the wrong idea about the condition of Penticton, perhaps spurred on by extensive coverage by the valley’s media.

“We’ve been getting calls asking about the flooding or the media’s portrayal about what's happening,” he said. “In Penticton, we are not flooded out.”

The mayor pointed to Skaha Beach, currently in pristine shape, as a great destination. He also noted that despite the lack of a beach on the Okanagan side, businesses, restaurants and hotels are still all open.

However, with Okanagan Lake expected to stay high well into July, the city is well aware how the lack of a beach on Okanagan, or safe Penticton Channel could be perceived by people planning a vacation.

“Travel Penticton, the tourism arm, is mounting a campaign to remind people that, yes, we are open for business and there is still lots of things to do in Penticton,” Jakubeit said.

He also pointed to several major festivals and events rapidly approaching that will fill the city with visitors, Okanagan beach or not.

Looking forward to the clean-up once the water subsides, Jakubeit says the city has asked MLA Dan Ashton to help them cut some of the red tape that comes with working along waterfronts.

“We are hopeful that common sense will prevail and we will be able to reclaim our beach that has sort of been sucked back into the water.”

It’s still far too soon to say what this episode of high water will end up costing the city, in both damage to the waterfront and lost tourism dollars.

“But in the meantime, there is so many things happening in Penticton, it's a great place to visit… that’s just the message - there is no flood here,” the mayor said.

