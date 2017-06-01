42761
39499

Penticton  

Action Fest turning 35

- | Story: 198516

The Summerland Action Festival turns 35 this weekend, with a three-day event full of sports, activities and entertainment for the whole family.

As one of the biggest events of the year for Summerland, the festival provides a huge boost to the local economy. Festival spokesperson Pat Lindsay says there are 80 ball teams alone participating, most which brought their family along for the weekend.

“It has evolved, it's the 35th year for the Giant's Head Run too, so it started out as a sports event and had a bit of entertainment, it's kind of encompassed the whole community now,” Lindsay said, estimating upwards of 5,000 people are expected for each day.

An old-fashioned circus has been added to the mix this year, and there will be six shows over the course of the weekend.

Lindsay notes the big-top events have no animals, and instead focuses on acts like fire eating, “a trip into a bygone era."

The festival also includes Summerland's only parade of the year.

A full schedule of the weekends events can be found below. More details can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41824
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2965468
975 academy way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details
41820




Send us your News Tips!


42635


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Angie
Angie Penticton SPCA >


39260


This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them

Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas. What really puts El Arroyo on the map is their brilliant...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them (2)
Galleries
You can even suggest your own by emailing them at...
Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant
Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932