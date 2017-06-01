Action Fest turning 35

Photo: Summerland Tourism

The Summerland Action Festival turns 35 this weekend, with a three-day event full of sports, activities and entertainment for the whole family.

As one of the biggest events of the year for Summerland, the festival provides a huge boost to the local economy. Festival spokesperson Pat Lindsay says there are 80 ball teams alone participating, most which brought their family along for the weekend.

“It has evolved, it's the 35th year for the Giant's Head Run too, so it started out as a sports event and had a bit of entertainment, it's kind of encompassed the whole community now,” Lindsay said, estimating upwards of 5,000 people are expected for each day.

An old-fashioned circus has been added to the mix this year, and there will be six shows over the course of the weekend.

Lindsay notes the big-top events have no animals, and instead focuses on acts like fire eating, “a trip into a bygone era."

The festival also includes Summerland's only parade of the year.

A full schedule of the weekends events can be found below. More details can be found online.