Temporary closure of ER

Photo: Contributed

The emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed for the entire day Sunday, and overnight Monday.

Interior Health says the move is in response to “limited physician availability.”

The emergency department will be closed on June 4 at 8 a.m. and will reopen the next day at 8 a.m. The department will then close again on June 5 at 6 p.m. and reopen the following day at 8 a.m.

“Interior Health has been working closely with our physician group to secure coverage for these days, but so far have been unsuccessful,” a news release reads. “We will continue to seek physician coverage for these dates, and if we do secure coverage, we will advise the community via a further public notice.”

Last month, the hospital's former chief of staff and independent election candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle alleged Interior Health was paying doctors an inflated $1,000 per shift bonus to work and keep the hospital's ER open during the election.

Interior Health denied that claim.