Penticton  

Taxidermist facing charges

A Keremeos taxidermist is facing 10 wildlife act charges for allegedly poaching and possessing animals without a license.

Derek Sward, the owner/operator of Similkameen Taxidermy, allegedly illegally took a five point elk, out of season, and without a license in Cranbrook in Oct. 2015.

B.C. Conservation Officer Michael Stern says an investigation followed, leading to the seizure of several dead animals on May 5, 2016.

Sward was in possession of a dead Sharp Shinned Hawk, Wolverine, Great Horned Owl, Red Squirrel and Mountain Goat hide without proper permits.

Stern says people can legally possess all those animals, even the raptors, with the correct permits, but that was not the case with Sward.

Stern was not able to comment on if the seizures were related to Sward’s business, but said the entire investigation took about four months.

Sward is also facing one criminal code charge of careless use or transport of a firearm. Court documents indicate he plans on pleading guilty to all 11 counts at his next court appearance on Aug 9.

Castanet News reached out to Sward for comment, but has not received a response.

