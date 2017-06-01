42534
Penticton  

Immigrants take the oath

Eighty-five people from 26 countries took the oath of Canadian citizenship in Penticton Thursday.

The new Canadians travelled from all over the Southern Interior, like Barcellona native, Joaquim, who now lives in Salmon Arm with his wife and son.

Joaquim initially immigrated to the United States for school and work, meeting his wife, Bonnie, a Canadian citizen. Their son was born in Florida.

“Then we decided to move to Salmon Arm, Bonnie was from Alberta but she spent every summer on Shuswap Lake,” he said, adding the moved eight years ago.

“I thought it was about time,” he said referring to getting his citizenship. “I don’t plan on leaving.”

Ellen Watters moved from Arizona to Argenta, on the north end of Kootenay Lake, to retire in 2009, “We were accepted by the people there and never looked back.”

After the ceremony, she felt “very good," and pumped her fist, "next week we apply for that Canadian passport."

Citizenship Judge Gerald Pash led the ceremony, addressing the new citizens and family and friends who filled the Cleland Theatre.

“As you step forward to get your certificate, consider yourself crossing a threshold, what lies beyond is entirely up to you, because what you want in Canada, Canada wants to you,” he proclaimed.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit also spoke, and encouraged the new Canadians to get involved in the community by volunteers.

The Holy Cross Catholic School Choir led the theatre in O Canada, in both English and French.

